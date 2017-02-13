Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 2/13/2017 9:54 AM

Closure date for Indianapolis homeless camp unclear

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- A longtime homeless camp in downtown Indianapolis could be in the midst of its final winter.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2lBqFGw ) reports that residents of the outdoor community known as "The Jungle" say law enforcement officials told them last week they'd have to leave by the end of March.

But other residents at the camp, which is located near a rail line, say another group of officials told them to evacuate within a week because a company that owns the property is calling for the area to be cleared.

A statement from the company, CSX Transportation, confirms the camp's end is drawing near, but those living in the camp haven't been given a relocation deadline.

CSX officials say safety is the top priority, and that they're working with organizations to make sure those displaced aren't left without options.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

