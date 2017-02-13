Dawn Patrol: Buffalo Grove synagogue hosts pro-refugee rally

Buffalo Grove synagogue hosts pro-refugee rally

More than 100 suburban residents gathered outside a Buffalo Grove synagogue yesterday to show support for refugees amid the ongoing controversy over an executive order -- since put on hold -- banning refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. Full story.

Hampshire man killed when ATV, dirt bike collide

Two men, including a 21-year-old from Hampshire, were killed over the weekend when a dirt bike and an all-terrain vehicle collided head-on in rural Kirkland. Full story.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Karen Adams of Buffalo Grove and her mother, Ruth Matthias, get a look at the World Series trophy Sunday at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

Libraries are generally expected to be quiet places. But yesterday morning, the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin resounded with the strains of "Go, Cubs, Go," as hundreds of fans, many adorned in team gear lined up to have their picture taken with the World Series trophy. Full story.

Waukegan man arrested in Florida

A Waukegan man accused of selling drugs and a gun to an undercover Lake County sheriff's detective last year has been arrested in Florida, officials said. Keonte D. Wilson, 27, of the 2800 block of Darrow Lane, was wanted on $500,000 arrest warrant issued for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the sheriff's office. Full story.

Weather

Clear and 27 degrees this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach 48 degrees this afternoon, before dipping to 32 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Bridge replacement work has reduced Route 31 to a single lane between Crane and Ferson Creek roads in St. Charles until 2017. Traffic is directed through the workzone one direction at a time via temporary signals. Full story.

Robin Lopez, left, Dwyane Wade, Taj Gibson, Nikola Mirotic and Jerian Grant watch from the bench as the Bulls lose to the Timberwolves on Sunday in Minneapolis. - Associated Press

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the severely short-handed Bulls 117-89 yesterday. Doug McDermott scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the Bulls, who were missing Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser with injuries. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's full take here.

Rozner: Back to the future for Renteria, White Sox

Rick Renteria, who was fired after one season with the Cubs to clear the way for Joe Maddon, had every right to be bitter, columnist Barry Rozner writes. But the new manager of the White Sox insists there are no hard feelings. Full column.

Will mandatory bye week cool red-hot Blackhawks?

The NHL instituted a bye week for every team this season -- a five-day break with no games or practices -- and it could not have come at a worse time for the red-hot Blackhawks, writes beat writer John Dietz. Read his full take here.