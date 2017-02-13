One injured in Lake in the Hills fire

A fire at a two-story home in Lake in the Hills left one person injured late Sunday, authorities said.

Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District firefighters were called to 951 Creek View Lane for the fire at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Dispatch advised firefighters a person was trapped on the second floor of the house, authorities said. Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire originating from the master bedroom, and found the 61-year-old male at 9:21 p.m., authorities said.

The victim was transported to Centegra Huntley Hospital with life threatening injuries, authorities said. The fire was extinguished at 9:40 p.m.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze, authorities said.

Lake in the Hills Police, Huntley Fire Protection District, Crystal Lake Fire Department, Barrington-Countryside Fire Department and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District helped extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate is unknown at this time.