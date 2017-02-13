Warrant: Hampshire sex abuse suspect bragged about future assault

A 24-year-old Hampshire man accused of sexually abusing a minor once bragged he would someday assault her, according to a search warrant.

Timothy J. Clark, of the 44W500 block of Oakshire Lane, was being held on $350,000 bail at the Kane County jail since his arrest in January on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He also faces felony charges of burglary and theft from February 2016 and residential burglary from March 2016.

Clark is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl from October to December 2016, according to court records.

According to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant of Clark's phone, authorities began investigating in mid-December after the girl's parents contacted police.

The victim also told her older sister, who dated Clark three years ago. The victim told her sister she was having sex with Clark and believed Clark was "using her," according to the affidavit. The older sister also told authorities while she and Clark were dating he said someday he would assault the younger sister.

The victim told police Clark -- who was on electronic home monitoring while the burglary charges were pending -- and a friend picked her up at school Nov. 3, according to the affidavit.

The trio went to an Elgin hotel, smoked marijuana and the friend left, leaving Clark and the girl alone. Clark took numerous "selfies" with his phone, according to the affidavit.

Clark and the girl also had sex at Clark's residence Nov. 22, according to the affidavit.

Authorities wrote in court documents they couldn't conduct a forensic examination of Clark's phone because they couldn't unlock it.

If convicted on the sex charges, he faces up to seven years in prison and registration as a sex offender. The burglary and residential burglary cases carry penalties of up to seven and 15 years in prison, respectively.