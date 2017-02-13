Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 2/13/2017 12:27 PM

Elmhurst cops charge man in accidental shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Elmhurst police have charged an 18-year-old Chicago man with weapon offenses following an accidental shooting inside a car at 10 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Clinton.

Police said they were contacted by staff members at Gottleib Hospital in Melrose Park who said a gunshot victim was in their emergency room for treatment.

The police investigation revealed that Mickiel J. Smith was visiting a friend in Elmhurst when the gun he was holding discharged and a bullet struck him in the thigh.

Police recovered the gun and found that it had been reported stolen during a residential burglary in Hillside.

Smith, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield, was treated and released from the hospital and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. He was released on bond.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account