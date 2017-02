Stevenson wins state academic tourney

A Stevenson High School Scholastic Bowl team won the National Academic Quiz Tournaments state championship Saturday at the University of Illinois.

Seniors Nathan Cha and Ali Saeed, junior Deepak Moparthi and freshman Govind Prabhakar won 12 of their 13 matches to claim the Egan Memorial Trophy.