Emanuel huddles with White House aides

WASHINGTON -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel huddled with President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and senior adviser Jared Kushner at the White House on Monday, according to the White House and Chicago City Hall.

Emanuel, former President Barack Obama's first chief of staff, met with Priebus in the spacious West Wing office Emanuel once occupied.

Emanuel's Monday day trip, the first of the Trump era, included visits to Capitol Hill. It came as Trump has been showcasing Chicago as a national crime center, going so far as to suggest he will "send in the Feds" as the city grapples with shootings.

A Chicago City Hall source referred to Emanuel's calls on the Trump White House as "relationship building."

