Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 2/13/2017 7:11 PM

Emanuel huddles with White House aides

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel huddled with President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and senior adviser Jared Kushner at the White House on Monday, according to the White House and Chicago City Hall.

Emanuel, former President Barack Obama's first chief of staff, met with Priebus in the spacious West Wing office Emanuel once occupied.

Emanuel's Monday day trip, the first of the Trump era, included visits to Capitol Hill. It came as Trump has been showcasing Chicago as a national crime center, going so far as to suggest he will "send in the Feds" as the city grapples with shootings.

A Chicago City Hall source referred to Emanuel's calls on the Trump White House as "relationship building."

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account