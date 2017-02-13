Breaking News Bar
 
Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy

  • FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Derek Jeter, right, and Hannah Davis arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. Hannah Jeter announced on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, that the couple is expecting their first child together. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, says they are expecting their first child together, a girl.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star made the announcement Monday in an essay on her husband's Player's Tribune website. The announcement includes a photo of the 42-year-old Yankees legend holding a bouquet of pink balloons.

She says Derek already has a name picked out, but she's not settled on it yet. Hannah Jeter writes: "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."

The 26-year-old says they want her "kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible," because "they're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation."

Jeter and the former Hannah Davis married in July.

