Entertainment
updated: 2/13/2017 12:10 PM

Joy Villa's 'Great Again' dress boosts album sales

  • Joy Villa wears a gown that says "Make America Great Again" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • Joy Villa wears a gown that says "Make America Great Again" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • Joy Villa wears a gown that says Trump as she arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- The attention-grabbing "Make America Great Again" dress Joy Villa wore at the Grammys appears to have led to a bump in sales for her music.

Villa's 2014 album, "I Make the Static," was leading Amazon's top paid albums chart over albums from Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

The use of President Donald Trump's campaign slogan on the dress she wore Sunday drew a strong reaction from Trump supporters and critics on social media.

Villa explained her decision to wear the dress in an Instagram post, writing "You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don't." She added, "agree to disagree."

Villa has a history of eye-popping outfits to the awards. In 2015, she showed up in a dress made entirely of recycled material.

