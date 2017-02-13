Duke sending reps to Terre Haute after billing complaints

TERRFE HAUTE, Ind. -- Duke Energy is sending a team of customer service representatives to Terre Haute this week and next to meet with customers over complaints of large increases in electric bills.

They will be available both weeks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Duke's district office in Terre Haute.

The Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2l4bgxL ) hundreds of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke's customers complained about unusually high home heating bills for December and January. Robyn Morton says her bill this month was for $240, compared with $90 to $150 she normally pays. Sheldon Boyer says his bill jumped from $110 to $284.

Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere (PRAH'-tah-jer) the company is investigating the complaints and takes them very seriously.

Duke says customers should bring a driver's license or other valid ID.

