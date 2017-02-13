Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 2/13/2017 7:00 AM

Duke sending reps to Terre Haute after billing complaints

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TERRFE HAUTE, Ind. -- Duke Energy is sending a team of customer service representatives to Terre Haute this week and next to meet with customers over complaints of large increases in electric bills.

They will be available both weeks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Duke's district office in Terre Haute.

The Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2l4bgxL ) hundreds of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke's customers complained about unusually high home heating bills for December and January. Robyn Morton says her bill this month was for $240, compared with $90 to $150 she normally pays. Sheldon Boyer says his bill jumped from $110 to $284.

Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere (PRAH'-tah-jer) the company is investigating the complaints and takes them very seriously.

Duke says customers should bring a driver's license or other valid ID.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account