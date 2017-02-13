Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 2/13/2017 9:55 AM

Grain mostly lower; livestock mixed

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 3.20 cents lower at $4.4560 a bushel; March corn was down .60 cents at $3.7360 a bushel; March oats was up 2.40 cents at $2.57 a bushel while March soybeans lost 2 cents to $10.57 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .05 cent higher at $1.1645 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.2225 pound; February lean hogs gained 0.25 cents to $.7480 a pound.

