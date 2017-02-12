Patrol boat named for WMU undefeated football

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A Kalamazoo County Marine Division boat has been renamed in honor of Western Michigan University's historic football season this year.

The Kalamazoo Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kcNnog) reports that the naming of "Bronco 1" was part of a ceremony on Tuesday recognizing the accomplishments of the Broncos' undefeated regular season. The Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to honor the team for demonstrating leadership and bringing recognition to the school and surrounding community.

Athletics Director Kathy Beauregard, along with six football student-athletes, accepted the resolution. Beauregard thanked Sheriff Rick Fuller for the patrol boat name and for protecting the county. She said the season was just as much about triumphing over tragedy in the community as it was triumphing on the field.

Running back Jamauri Bogan says the program will continue to succeed under its new head coach, Tim Lester.

