Brent Burns scores 2, Sharks beat Devils 4-1

hello

New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) watches for the puck as San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward (42) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy (12) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier, (28), of Switzerland, and New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) fall as they collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) hits New Jersey Devils center Sergey Kalinin (51), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks center Michael Haley (38) fights with New Jersey Devils defenseman Seth Helgeson (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils P.A. Parenteau (11) celebrates his goal after an assist by left wing Taylor Hall (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl, (48) of the Czech Republic, shoots an empty-net goal past New Jersey Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks players celebrate a goal by forward Joe Thornton (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. -- Brent Burns, the NHL's leading offensive defenseman, scored two goals as the San Jose Sharks snapped a season high four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Joe Thornton had a goal and an assist for the Sharks and Kevin Labanc added two assists. Tomas Hertl had an empty-net tally late in the third period.

Martin Jones made 21 saves as San Jose bounced back from a 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

PA Parenteau scored for the Devils and Corey Schneider made 34 stops as New Jersey lost for the eighth time in the last nine home games.

Burns wiped out the Devils' lead with a pair of second-period tallies.

The defender ripped a wrist shot over Schneider's glove at 2:27 to knot the score.

Burns unleashed another of his laser wristers, this time off the left post and into the net, at 7:46 to give the Sharks the lead. He has 24 goals and 59 points to pace all blueliners.

Thornton added a third Sharks goal in the period at 11:22.

The Devils tried to rally late in the period as Taylor Hall and Stefan Noesen had close-in chances denied by Jones.

San Jose played an efficient third period, holding New Jersey to only 7 shots.

The Sharks peppered the Devils with shots over the first 20 minutes, holding a 19-3 advantage, but New Jersey got the only goal.

Parenteau scored on the Devils' first shot at 11:42 as Jacob Josefson made the key play, riding Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillion off the puck behind the San Jose net.

Parenteau knocked in his 13th of the season on the goalmouth scramble that ensued.

The Devils, coming off a five-day bye, were a beat slow at the start and the Sharks pressed hard.

San Jose had a golden opportunity with a 5-on-3 power-play for 1:43 when Ben Lovejoy joined Joseph Blandisi in the penalty box at 8:28.

Schneider made two stellar stops against Burns on the penalty kill - one with the glove, the other with his pads - to hold off the Sharks.

NOTES: New Jersey recalled Blandisi from Albany of the AHL on Saturday. . The Devils also activated D John Moore from injured reserve after missing 17 games with a concussion. . C Logan Couture was back for the Sharks after missing one game with an upper-body injury. . The Devils scratched D Kyle Quincy and RW Devante Smith-Pelly. . The Sharks' scratches were RW Marcus Sorensen, D Tim Heed and RW Joonas Donskoi.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Return home to host Florida on Wednesday.

Devils: Host Colorado on Tuesday.