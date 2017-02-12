Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/12/2017 2:29 PM

Cavs' All-Star Love sidelined with left knee injury

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets' Darrell Arthur in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will miss at least one game with a left knee injury.

Love experienced soreness following Saturday's win over Denver. He underwent an MRI on Sunday and the Cavs said he will miss Tuesday's game at Minnesota. Love had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 125-109.

Love will undergo further treatment and evaluation in the next few days. After visiting the Timberwolves - Love's former team - the Cavs will host Indiana on Wednesday night in the final game before the All-Star break.

Love, who recently missed games with back spasms, received his Eastern Conference All-Star jersey before Saturday's game. It's not yet known if his knee injury will prevent him from playing in the game in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

He's averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds in his third season with the NBA champions.

Article Comments ()
