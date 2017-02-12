Breaking News Bar
 
Bulls' Wade, Butler, Mirotic, Zipser all out vs. Wolves

  • Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Associated Press

  • Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives past Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Phoenix.

    Associated Press

 
By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Chicago Bulls have scratched Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the final one of a long road trip.

Wade sat out with a swollen right wrist, Butler has a bruised right heel, Mirotic developed back spasms and Zipser stayed at the team hotel for Sunday's game because of an illness. That left the Bulls with 10 healthy players against the Timberwolves.

Wade says he will get X-rays on his wrist. He injured it while bracing a fall in Friday night's game against Phoenix.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says it is too early to tell whether Butler's injury will keep him from starting the All-Star game next weekend. Hoiberg also says Zipser likely would have missed the game anyway because of a sore left ankle.

