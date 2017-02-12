Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/12/2017 3:51 PM

Ex-Knick Sprewell returns to MSG, 2 days after Oakley's ban

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell has returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 13 years, just two days after Charles Oakley was banned from the building.

Sprewell sat behind the baseline Sunday next to MSG chairman James Dolan, who banned Oakley from the arena after he was arrested last week following an altercation with security while attending a game.

Perhaps to back Dolan's point that the franchise has strong relationships with almost all its other former players, the Knicks showed a number of them on the video board during their game against San Antonio, including Larry Johnson, Bernard King, Vin Baker, Kenny Walker and Herb Williams.

Sprewell hadn't been here since Dec. 29, 2004, when he played with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The season before, he had cursed at Dolan during a Timberwolves victory in his first game back after being traded.

Sprewell spent five seasons with the Knicks, helping them reach the 1999 NBA Finals.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account