updated: 2/12/2017 8:22 AM

The Latest: Trump adviser says WH looking at options on ban

  FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of his airplane as he speaks during a rally in Bentonville, Ark. No matter what issue Trump is addressing, he seems either to know somebody with a relevant personal experience or heâs got a firsthand tale to recount.

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump's chief policy adviser says the White House is exploring "all of our options" after a federal appeals court handed the administration a legal setback on Trump's executive order on immigration.

Stephen Miller tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that the White House could pursue "additional executive actions" - as Trump suggested on Friday - as well as judicial appeals.

Miller says the goal is to pursue "every single possible action to keep our country safe from terrorism."

He's also criticizing judges for taking "power for themselves that belong squarely in the hands" of the president.

