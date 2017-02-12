Breaking News Bar
 
Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president

JERUSALEM -- Israeli authorities say they will not permit Peru's fugitive former president to enter the country if he attempts to do so.

In a statement, Israel's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Alejandro Toledo would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."

Toledo is accused of taking some $20 million in bribes. He was believed to be in San Francisco over the weekend and possibly on a flight set to land in Israel later Sunday. His wife has Israeli citizenship.

Israeli officials said they did not know whether he was on the plane.

