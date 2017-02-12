Breaking News Bar
 
Head-on crash on rural road kills drivers of ATV, dirt bike

Associated Press
KIRKLAND, Ill. -- DeKalb County authorities say two Illinois men died in a head-on crash on a rural road between an all-terrain vehicle and a dirt bike.

The crash Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. killed 21-year-old Dakota M. Sikula of Hampshire, Illinois, and 21-year-old Douglas W. Wallace Jr. of Kirkland.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports Sikula was driving the four-wheeler ATV eastbound with its lights on. Wallace was driving a dirt bike westbound without lights.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The DeKalb County sheriff's and coroner's offices are investigating.

