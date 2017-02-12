Breaking News Bar
 
Antiques collectors enjoy the hunt in Grayslake

  • Alecia and Jason Waddingham of Round Lake Beach look at antiques sold at Linda's booth Sunday during the Zurko Antique Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. More than 1,000 people attended the weekend event that featured more than 100 vendors of antiques and collectibles.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Disney artist Philo Barnhart makes a drawing Sunday during the Zurko Antique Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Expo Hall at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake was the place to be this weekend for more than 1,000 suburban residents on the hunt for antiques, retro furniture and other collectibles.

Zurko Promotions' two-day Antique and Flea Market Saturday and Sunday featured several hundred dealers selling those items, along with estate jewelry, postcards, art glass and porcelains, advertising items, old toys, vintage clothing and coins.

"We had a great crowd. This market is a legend in this area," said Bob Zurko, president of Zurko Inc. "The people love it. It's a collectors heaven."

The weekend's highlights were appearances by comic book artist Charles D. Moisant and Disney artist and creator Philo Barnhart. Barnhart worked on the Disney animated film "The Little Mermaid."

The next market in Grayslake is March 11-12.

