Images: A little bit of everything in out Week in Pictures

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Natalie Bounyavong, 13, of Elgin plays the khong wong during practice in Streamwood. The Lan Xang Traditional Lao Music & Dance Troupe from Elgin aims to preserve Lao arts, music, and culture. It operates under the nonprofit Lao American Organization of Elgin. The group is now fundraising for a trip to Laos where the youth have never been.