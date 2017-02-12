updated: 2/12/2017 8:36 PM
Images: A little bit of everything in out Week in Pictures
Natalie Bounyavong, 13, of Elgin plays the khong wong during practice in Streamwood. The Lan Xang Traditional Lao Music & Dance Troupe from Elgin aims to preserve Lao arts, music, and culture. It operates under the nonprofit Lao American Organization of Elgin. The group is now fundraising for a trip to Laos where the youth have never been.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sixteen-year-old Kevin Kraszczyk, of Island Lake works with his locomotive at the Lake County Model Railroad Club in Wauconda.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Cara Kasey, 7, of Lombard plays during the Winter Carnival at Sunset Knoll Recreation Center in Lombard Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Lions Club Secretary and event organizer Geoff Zivic pours drinks for participants including Justin Clark, of Woodstock and Shawn Mangers of Shabbona, during the Island Lake Lions Club annual ice fishing derby Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ivette and Agnes Bolender, 11, of Geneva run the seventh annual Super Shuffle 5K at Geneva Middle School South to benefit Geneva Park District's scholarship fund.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Type Bocian, of South Elgin pulls out a large mouth bass caught on a tip-up using a shad as bait while ice fishing on Harrier Lake in Pratt's Wayne Woods in Bartlett, Sunday.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Hasini Senthil Pandian, of Buffalo Grove chases bubbles during a dance party New Year's Eve program at the Vernon Area Public Library.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Emily Fenwick wears a hat she made as kindergarteners celebrated 100 days of school at Lindenhurst Early Childhood Center. Students worked on projects based on one hundred, made hats, and took a field trip to a bank as part of the celebration.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Marchello Lee, of the Lincolnshire Academy of Dance shows some moves during a dance session at Rockland School Career Day.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sophomore Justin Rivera, of Grayslake looks at a wood sculpture Patrick Tanner called "Untitled" during the Members Exhibition 2017 in the Robert T. Wright Gallery of Art at the College of Lake County in Grayslake.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Moira Arzich with her seventh-grade social studies class, where students have different kinds of seating, including cushions, bean bags and regular chairs, at Scullen Middle School in Naperville.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Jasmine (Claire Smith), left, Genie (Dave Kalesz) and Aladdin (Ajay Ohri) sing with other Seth Paine Elementary School students as they performed songs from Disney's "Aladdin Jr." during a sneak peak of the musical at Culver's restaurant in Lake Zurich on Thursday. Diners were entertained as the young actors sang "A Whole New World" and "Prince Ali."
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The snow making machines were running at the Norge Ski Jump Wednesday in preparation for the weekend's International Winter Tournament in Fox River Grove. About 50 professional jumpers from Finland, Norway, Slovenia and the U.S. competed Saturday and Sunday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Orchesis Dance Troupe at Naperville North practiced on Wednesday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Mundelein Investigator Tom Poynor discusses the Fourth and Fifth Amendments in a criminal law class at Mundelein High School on Tuesday. The two amendments deal with the rights of the accused from arbitrary governmental intrusions and rights relevant to both criminal and civil legal proceedings.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Rotary Club of Naperville presented a Quilt of Valor to Mayor Emeritus George Pradel on Thursday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Former Chicago Blackhawks player Jeremy Roenick, left, mingles and signs autographs for fans like Naperville resident Chris Gist, right, at Aurelio's Pizza in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Hilltop student Aragon Olszewski, 10, eats his lunch Friday with other students. Laurel Hill, Lowrie and Washington elementary schools are among more than 1,400 schools nationwide participating in National "No One Eats Alone" Day, a student-led lunchtime initiative that aims to encourage students to reach out to each other to promote inclusion and acceptance.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pete Ryback, of Gurnee has his shoes shined by Nathan Wysocki, of Mundelein as the Chapel Church, in Grayslake hosted a prom night experience for 80 people with special needs during an event called A Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Mike Peters is wheeled down the red carpet by Sarah Olvera, both of Libertyville, as the Chapel church in Grayslake hosted a prom night experience for 80 people with special needs during an event called A Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Ethan Valenti, 3, of Lombard watches as his mom, Leslie, has her blood pressure checked by Linda Turner, staff nurse for Amita Health. Fittest Loser At Work Challenge participants were being weighed and given a health screening at the start of the competition.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Steve Furnett, Exhibition and Collections Manager with the Lake County Forest Preserve District, constructs the frame of a wigwam Friday at the future Lake County Discovery Museum in Libertyville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
