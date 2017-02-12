Breaking News Bar
 
'Lego Batman' dominates 'Fifty Shades Darker' at box office

  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Batman, voiced by Will Arnett, in a scene from "The LEGO Batman Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    Associated Press

  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele, left, and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey in "Fifty Shades Darker." (Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures via AP)

    Associated Press

  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Keanu Reeves in a scene from, "John Wick: Chapter 2." (Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- The family-friendly "Lego Batman Movie" has proved to be more of a draw than "Fifty Shades Darker" at the box office.

Studio estimates Sunday say the "Lego Movie" spinoff took in a strong $55.6 million over the weekend, while the "Fifty Shades" sequel pulled in $46.8 million.

It's a healthy sum, but audiences were less curious to catch up with the exploits of Christian Grey and Ana Steele the second time around. For comparison, "Fifty Shades of Grey" opened with $85.2 million in 2015.

Another R-rated sequel, "John Wick: Chapter 2," outperformed the first film, earning $30 million to more than double "John Wick's" opening weekend.

The Keanu Reeves hit man flick took third place, while "Split" and "Hidden Figures" rounded out the top five.

