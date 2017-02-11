West Brom denies West Ham victory with last-minute goal

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP) Associated Press

West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans, right, celebrates scoring the equalising goal to make it 2-2 during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP) Associated Press

West Ham United's manager Slaven Bilic talks to Michail Antonio, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP) Associated Press

West Ham United's Winston Reid and West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips, right, fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP) Associated Press

West Bromwich Albion's Gareth McCauley, center, celebrates their last minute equaliser goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- West Bromwich Albion scored in the fourth minute of injury time to rescue a 2-2 draw at West Ham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The host felt Nacer Chadli's early goal should not have stood but appeared to have secured a fourth away win of the season with goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini.

However, Gareth McAuley headed a late equalizer to earn the visitors a point at London Stadium.

A groin injury ruled Andy Carroll out of a fixture attended by England manager Gareth Southgate and forced West Ham boss Slaven Bilic to play Michael Antonio as his lone striker.

For the third game in succession, West Brom took a sixth-minute lead. Amid the host's appeals for a foul by Chris Brunt on Feghouli, Chadli beat Cheikhou Kouyate before calmly finishing between goalkeeper Darren Randolph's legs from close range.

Only two minutes later, Feghouli felt he equalized but his close-range effort was rightly ruled offside by referee Michael Oliver with Antonio in an offside position.

Feghouli was rewarded for his perseverance in the 63rd minute. Lanzini aimed toward the top corner and, after his curling shot was tipped onto the bar by Ben Foster, Feghouli raced onto the rebound to score from close range and level the score in the 63rd.

Lanzini seemed to have got all three points for West Ham in the 86th when he again created space on the edge of the area and curled a shot into the bottom left corner beyond Foster.

But McAuley struck late, earning an angry response from Bilic. He threw a television microphone to the ground and joined his assistant Nikola Jurcevic in earning a red card.