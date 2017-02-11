Eaves scores 2 goals, Stars beat Hurricanes 5-2

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates the puck up ice as Dallas Stars' Jamie Oleksiak (5) chases during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Dallas Stars' Patrick Sharp (10) and Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward battle for the puck as Patrick Eaves (18), Jay McClement (18), Viktor Stalberg (25) and Ron Hainsey (65) skate in during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Dallas Stars' Patrick Sharp (10), Radek Faksa (12), John Klingberg (3), Patrick Eaves (18) and Jamie Benn (14) celebrate after Eaves scored against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen controls the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) advances the puck against Dallas Stars' Dan Hamhuis (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Dallas Stars' Patrick Eaves (18) advances the puck up ice against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Patrick Eaves scored two goals and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday.

His first goal was one of three in the first 6:11 against Carolina goalie Cam Ward. In the second period, Eaves scored his career-high 21st goal, his 11th on the power play this season.

Esa Lindell and Curtis McKenzie added unassisted goals in the first period. Adam Cracknell scored midway through the third.

Sebastian Aho scored Carolina's first goal in the second period, and Justin Faulk put in a rebound on the power play in the third.

Ward and Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen each made 22 saves.

The Stars ended a four-game losing streak, their longest this season. Carolina has lost two in a row.

Jamie Benn had two assists for the Stars. McKenzie assisted on Cracknell's goal for his first two-point game of his career.