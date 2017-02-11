Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 2/11/2017 7:02 PM

Switzerland and France all square in Fed Cup match

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GENEVA -- Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky downed Alize Cornet in straight sets to give the host's a flying start, before Kristina Mladenovic hit back for France later Saturday to level its Fed Cup match at 1-1.

Bacsinszky downed Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 in the opening match, but not before requiring medical treatment for a wasp sting at 3-3 in the first set.

Later, 23rd-ranked Kristina Mladenovic leveled the tie for the 2016 finalists when she eased past Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

The reverse singles and doubles take place on Sunday with the winners to face either Belarus or the Netherlands in the semifinals.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account