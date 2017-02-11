Murphy's 1st of season wins it for Coyotes in OT vs. Pens

hello

Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) makes a save on a shot as Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone (26) pushes Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Scott Wilson, second from right, as Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) has his shot deflected off of the stick of Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald (45) celebrates his goal with center Eric Fehr (16) as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone, right, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder (8) beats Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Ian Cole (28) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) scores a goal over Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Cheryl Evans/The Republic via AP) Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) scores a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Connor Murphy's first goal of the season came with 21.8 seconds left in overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Murphy's winner came after the Penguins overcame a 3-1 deficit inside of 5 1/2 minutes left to play in regulation. Josh Archibald's short-handed goal at 14:38 made it 3-2, and Phil Kessel put in a deflected shot from Kris Letang with 14.2 seconds to play to force overtime.

Martin Hanzal scored twice and Tobias Rieder added another goal for Arizona.

The Coyotes had to survive a two-goal night from Archibald, who was called up from the AHL on Friday. Archibald's late goal came on an error in stick-handling near the net by Coyotes goalie Mike Smith. The Penguins had an extra attacker on the ice for the tying goal.