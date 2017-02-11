White Sox camp: Out with the old, in with the new

The Chicago White Sox open spring training on Tuesday, with pitchers and catchers reporting to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Position players are due in Saturday, when the first full-squad workout takes place.

The White Sox enter camp as a team in transition, without a doubt.

No. 1 starting pitcher Chris Sale was traded to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 6 for four prospects. The next day, outfielder Adam Eaton went to the Washington Nationals in a deal for three prospects.

General manager Rick Hahn started a much-needed rebuilding project over two months ago, and the roster makeover is still in the early stages. As Hahn patiently awaits to move more veteran players, here are five things to look for this spring:

Trade chips:

No. 2 starter Jose Quintana, closer David Robertson and third baseman Todd Frazier are all likely to be traded at some point this season, but Hahn is holding out for maximum return value in any and all deals.

At SoxFest in late January, Quintana and Frazier both answered multiple questions about their uncertain futures with the club, but neither player appeared to be distracted by all of the trade talk.

"It's not hanging over my head," said Frazier, who joined the White Sox in a deal from the Reds prior to the 2016 season. "Once you've been traded, you don't worry about it too much. They said I was supposed to go to the Dodgers and (Justin) Turner signed (back with Los Angeles), so it was on to the next team. When my agent hits me up, I will either worry or get excited."

Renteria returns:

It was a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rick Renteria got a shot to manage the Chicago Cubs in 2014, and he posted a 73-89 record with a very young team.

It was obvious the Cubs were headed for much better things, but Renteria was fired at the end of the season after Joe Maddon became available. He spent the 2015 season back home in California.

"After I left the North Side, you get a chance to take a step back and see what's going on," Renteria said. "I think the biggest thing is obviously, change many times is inevitable. Things happen. It's nobody's fault. Things occur. I think that you always must be prepared on a daily basis to not take anything for granted."

Renteria was back in baseball last year as the Sox's bench coach, and he replaced manager Robin Ventura the day after the season ended.

Renteria looks like a good fit for the rebuilding White Sox.

"The one thing that I think the game, the industry, has shown is that younger players are filtering in a lot sooner than they used to in the past," Renteria said. "You still have to continue to teach at the major-league level. You have to have a vision and an idea of how you want to move forward with them. But the one thing that you have to have is belief and trust."

New arms:

The White Sox acquired seven prospects for Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, and five are pitchers.

Two of them -- Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez -- could help the Sox this season, and rocket-armed Michael Kopech should be in the major leagues at some point in 2018.

"We've got a lot of new guys, a lot of young guys that are chomping at the bit to get to the major-league level, and a few that have been up and down already," Kopech said. "We're all ready to be there and give our team a chance and I think that's realistic sooner than later."

Homegrown talent:

Newcomers Yoan Moncada, Giolito, Lopez and Kopech instantly became the Top 4 prospects in the White Sox's once barren farm system, but there is some notable talent acquired through the draft.

Catcher Zack Collins, the No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft, has a promising bat and is making needed progress with his defense. Carson Fulmer, the Sox's No. 8 overall pick in 2015, was rushed to the majors last season and took some expected lumps he vows to learn from. Zack Burdi was the No. 26 overall pick last year and the hard-throwing closer is expected to eventually replace Robertson.

Center stage:

Austin Jackson was the White Sox's starting center fielder in 2016 until he went down with a knee injury in early June and never returned. Eaton moved from right field to center and was traded to the Nationals in December.

The job now belongs to Charlie Tilson, assuming he can stay healthy. Acquired from the Cardinals in a trade for Zach Duke last July, Tilson debuted with the Sox on Aug. 2 and tore his left hamstring.

After missing the rest of the season, the New Trier High School product said he's close to 100 percent heading into spring training. If Tilson has a setback, the White Sox signed Peter Bourjos to a minor-league contract.