Poland's PM suffered "nothing serious" in car crash

Security officers guard a rescue helicopter as Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is transported to it after a car accident in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Szydlo suffered minor injuries Friday after a small Fiat hit her car, officials and Polish news reports said. Her spokesman said she was being examined in a hospital but wasn't badly hurt. ï»¿ Associated Press

In this Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017 photo, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives at a press conference. Szydlo was in a car wreck on Friday that involved a young driver in a Fiat 500 hitting her car from the side and was being checked out in a hospital, officials and news reports said, adding she was not badly hurt. Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is in stable condition and can carry out her government duties as "nothing serious happened to her" when her limousine was involved in a car crash, her spokesman said Saturday.

However, Rafal Bochenek said Szydlo, 53, was undergoing tests, including X-rays, and will remain "for some time" in a government hospital in Warsaw, where she was brought on her own request. He could not immediately confirm whether she will attend the weekly government meeting on Tuesday.

Dr. Andrzej Jakubowski, who first examined Szydlo after the crash Friday night, said she suffered some slight injuries but that the prognosis was good.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Friday in the southern town of Oswiecim, Szydlo's hometown. She was in a convoy on the town's main road when another car drove into her limousine, causing it to hit a tree.

Two security officers in Szydlo's car, including the driver, were also hospitalized. One was also brought to Warsaw.