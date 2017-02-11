Man accused of domestic terrorism sentenced on other charges

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Authorities say an Indianapolis man accused of planning an act of domestic terrorism has been sentenced on unrelated charges.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2lvhUOn ) that 31-year-old Christopher Byrne faces five years for charges of operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender and carrying a handgun as a convicted felon. The charges stem from a February 2015 arrest.

In the terrorism case, authorities say Byrne was arrested last year after a search of his car revealed a rifle, ammunition and liquids that when mixed form a toxic and combustible gas.

Police say Byrne told them he was a "sovereign national" and refused to provide identification. The case is being investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

