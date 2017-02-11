Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/11/2017 12:15 PM

Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around US

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in St. Louis. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country.

    A Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in St. Louis. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country.
    Associated Press

  • Supporters of Planned Parenthood hold counter protest as abortion opponents demonstrate outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country.

    Supporters of Planned Parenthood hold counter protest as abortion opponents demonstrate outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country.
    Associated Press

  • Abortion opponents rally outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country.

    Abortion opponents rally outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country.
    Associated Press

 
By GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Donald Trump are staging rallies around the country calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood. But in some cities the demonstrations are being dwarfed by counter-protests.

Thousands of Planned Parenthood supporters turned out Saturday morning for a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. In Detroit, about 300 people turned up outside a Planned Parenthood office, most of them supporting the organization.

Trump last month banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions. His newly confirmed health secretary, Tom Price, has supported cutting off federal money to Planned Parenthood.

Federal dollars don't pay for abortions, but the organization is reimbursed by Medicaid for other services, including birth control and cancer screening.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account