Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 2/11/2017 3:52 PM

New Indiana governor not yet moved into official home

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's new governor says he's still in the process of moving into his new official home.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he and his wife, Janet, have been using the Governor's Residence along North Meridian Street in Indianapolis a few times a week since he took office in early January.

He says they haven't moved in permanently yet from their current home on the northwest side of Indianapolis. But Holcomb says they've been there enough that their dog, Henry, knows where to find his water bowl.

Former Gov. Mike Pence spent his four-year term living at the Governor's Residence, but his predecessor, Mitch Daniels, never used it as his full-time home. Daniels and his wife chose, instead, to live at other homes they owned in the Indianapolis area.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account