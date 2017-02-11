Lego train exhibit in Arlington Heights draws huge crowd

Breaking News Bar
 
  • People tour the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit Saturday morning at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. The exhibit is open until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

    Courtesy of April Jo Harder

  • People who toured the Lego train exhibit assemble their own creations Saturday in the Marketplace at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.

    Courtesy of April Jo Harder

  • People tour the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit Saturday morning at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. The exhibit is open until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

    Courtesy of April Jo Harder

 
Daily Herald report

More than 1,200 people toured the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit Saturday morning at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, according to April Jo Harder, the library's communications and marketing specialist.

Eleven train club members spent six hours assembling the main display. The free exhibit opened Saturday and closes Sunday in the Hendrickson Room at the library, 500 N. Dunton Ave.

In addition to the exhibit, the library is offering a Lego Club in its Marketplace where people can make a model, then display it at the library.

The exhibit is open until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

