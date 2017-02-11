Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• A village resident was scammed out of $4,000 between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 2 after someone posing as a grandson told the victim to purchase Target gift cards for bond money. The victim did purchase the cards.

Bartlett

• Someone installed card skimmer equipment on an automated teller machine at West Suburban Bank on the 1000 block of West Stearns Road to steal bank card information. The action resulted in fraudulent charges on many cards, the police report said. A security manager determined what had happened on Feb. 7.

• Burglars stole video game equipment, a computer and $1,200 in cash around 6:48 p.m. Feb. 7 at a home on the 100 block of Hillcrest Lane.

Buffalo Grove

• Vandals used black paint between 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 4 to spray graffiti on walls at a strip mall on Buffalo Grove and Aptakisic roads. Damage was estimated at $2,000.

Des Plaines

• Thieves stole a bicycle and lock between 7:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 24 from a bike rack at Iroquois School, 1836 E. Touhy Ave.

• Vandals used red paint to spray gang graffiti in 4-foot by 8-foot letters between noon Jan. 20 and noon Jan. 21 on the north side of a building on the 1800 block of Pine Street.

Hanover Park

• Jovany Guillen, 19, of the 3200 block of Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows, was arrested around 11:20 p.m. Jan. 26 on the 5400 block of Redford and charged with local ordinance unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hoffman Estates

• Adrianne L. Guzier, 26, of the 3100 block of Friendship Street, Elgin, was arrested around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 30 at 411 W. Higgins Road and charged with battery. Her court date is Feb. 16.

Schaumburg

• Giovanni Shabazz, 20, of the 4600 block of West Division Street, Elgin, was arrested around 3:47 p.m. Jan. 25 at Nation Pizza, 601 E. Algonquin Road, and charged with battery. The report said Shabazz, a temporary employee, hurled a hard hat that hit another employee in the leg. A court date is Feb. 28.