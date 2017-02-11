Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 2/11/2017 3:36 PM

Mt. Prospect man charged with Des Plaines burglary

  • Bartosz Leszczynski

Daily Herald report

A Mount Prospect man is accused of stealing cash, jewelry and electronics from a Des Plaines home last month, police said Saturday.

Bartosz Leszczynski, 39, who lives on the 100 block of Northwest Highway, is charged with residential burglary.

Leszczynski entered the Des Plaines home on the 100 block of Lance Drive through a window Jan. 31, police said. Officers recovered evidence and sent information about the burglary to neighboring departments, police said.

Mount Prospect officers made contact with Leszczynski on an unrelated matter early Feb. 1, police said. Those officers found that Leszczynski had proceeds from the Des Plaines robbery, police said.

He was taken into custody an interviewed by Des Plaines detectives, police said.

Leszczynski confessed to the burglary during the interview, police said.

He remains held in Cook County jail on $150,000 bail. Leszczynski is next due in court Feb. 23.

