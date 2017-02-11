Chocolate Walk finds sweet spot in downtown Naperville

There are few certainties in life, but this is one of them: Chocolate never lets you down.

Which is why if you decide to have a fundraiser for a group such as 360 Youth Services, you can do a lot worse than plan a Saturday afternoon Chocolate Walk through downtown Naperville with 20 shops and restaurants offering all sorts of goodies, ranging from actual pieces of chocolate to chocolate drizzle caramel corn and even chocolate bath salt packets.

In the days leading up to Saturday's walk, Katie Wood of the Downtown Naperville Alliance called the annual fundraiser a "chocolate experience," and she was right.

Participants who paid the $30 registration fee were able to try samples all along their route and keep others in a commemorative tin. Organizers sold 400 tickets for last year's event and bumped that number up to 500 this time around.

Proceeds go to Naperville-based 360 Youth Services, which provides counseling, mentoring, housing, drug and alcohol prevention programs and LGBTQ services.

The group used to hold an indoor Chocolate Festival, but last year switched to the walk through downtown, which seems to have found its sweet spot