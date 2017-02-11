Author events: Meet 'Dog Whisperer' Cesar Millan in Chicago, Glencoe Feb. 13

TV personality and best-selling author Cesar Millan will discuss his new book, "Cesar Millan's Lessons From the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life," Monday, Feb. 13, at the Union League Club in Chicago and later that day at the Glencoe Public Library. Associated Press file photo

• "Fraulein M." author Caroline Woods signs copies of her novel at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. LaGrange Road, LaGrange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in LaGrange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Dog-care authority, TV personality and best-selling author Cesar Millan, known as the "Dog Whisperer," will discuss his new book, "Cesar Millan's Lessons From the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life," at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago. Dress code for this event is business casual. No denim is permitted. For details or to RSVP, call The Book Stall in Winnetka at (847) 446-8880 or visit thebookstall.com. Millan also discusses his book at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. (847) 835-5056 or glencoepubliclibrary.org.

• Children's book author Sherri Duskey Rinker signs copies of her newest title, "Mighty, Mighty Construction Site," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase a copy of the book from Anderson's. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Award-winning British children's book author Steve Anthony will visit The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, to read from his writings, including "Please Mr. Panda." Anthony will teach visitors how to draw his character Mr. Panda. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Meet "Behind Her Eyes" author Sarah Pinborough at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Author Ralph Schiller will discuss his book "The Complete Films of Broderick Crawford" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Winfield Public Library, 0S291 Winfield Road, Winfield. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is recommended. (630) 653-7599 or winfield.lib.il.us.

Naperville North High School alum Jen Widerstrom, a trainer on NBC's "The Biggest Loser," discusses her new book Friday, Feb. 17, at Community Christian Church in Naperville. -

• Health and fitness expert and Naperville North High School alum Jen Widerstrom, a trainer on NBC's "The Biggest Loser," discusses her book "Diet Right for Your Personality Type" at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. She will discuss the book with her former Naperville North health teacher Steve Mazzarella. A book-signing follows the program. Tickets, which cost $29 and include a copy of the book, are available at jenwiderstromandersons.brownpapertickets.com. The event is co-sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop of Naperville. andersonsbookshop.com.

• Wisconsin-based author Jennifer Rude Klett signs copies of her book "Alamo Doughboy: Marching Into The Heart of Kaiser's Germany During World War I" from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Military History Fest at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Fest admission is $20 adults for a one-day pass and free for kids 15 and younger. reenactorfest.com.

• Alexandra Georgas signs copies of her book "Mom & Me: My Journey With Mom's Schizophrenia," and author J. Girard Jr. will sign copies of his book "What It Takes" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Bookstore, 475 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. (630) 469-2891 or justthebookstore.com.

• The Lisle Park District continues its Chicago Author Series at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, featuring author Joseph Rulli with his book "The Chicago Haymarket Affair: A Guide to a Labor Rights Milestone," in the Netzley-Yender Farmhouse at the Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle. As part of the series, local authors will present their books for informal discussions each Saturday in February. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Free. (630) 968-0499 or lisleparkdistrict.org.

• Novelist and journalist Thrity Umrigar will speak about her books, including "The Story Hour," at a free public event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the West Auditorium at Adlai E. Stevenson High School, 1 Stevenson Drive, Lincolnshire. Umrigar is the author of six best-selling novels that focus on her life in India. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Register at 1book.org.