updated: 2/10/2017 11:29 AM

Mets traded Ynoa to Orioles for Cash, opening spot for Salas

By Associated Press
The Mets traded pitcher Gabriel Ynoa to the Baltimore Orioles for cash, clearing a roster spot for New York to finalize its contract with reliever Fernando Salas.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Ynoa made his big league debut last Aug. 13 and was 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA in three starts and seven relief appearances covering 18 1/3 innings. He was 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 25 starts with Triple-A Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League and is 59-30 with a 3.36 ERA in 128 minor league starters and eight relief appearances.

To open a roster spot Friday, Baltimore designated catcher Francisco Pena for assignment. He hit .200 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games and 40 at-bats for the Orioles last year.

