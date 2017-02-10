Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 2/10/2017 1:00 PM

Woman ex-OU RB Mixon hit says she rejected his advances

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By CLIFF BRUNT
Associated Press
 
 

In a video released by the Norman Police Department , Amelia Molitor said she rejected Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon's advances before Mixon punched her and broke bones in her face.

Mixon punched Molitor at a Norman restaurant in July 2014 and broke her jaw and cheekbone. He was suspended for a year. Mixon entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was likely enough evidence to convict him of misdemeanor assault while still asserting innocence. He did not serve jail time and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said if the incident happened in 2016, he would have been kicked off the team .


Video of the incident and police video of Mixon talking about it were released in December. Mixon apologized publicly for the incident . After setting the school record for all-purpose yardage in a season during the Sugar Bowl win over Auburn, Mixon chose to leave Oklahoma and enter the NFL Draft.

In the video dated August 14, 2014, Molitor said four men made catcalls at her and suggested she go home with Mixon as a gift for Mixon's 18th birthday. Molitor said she wasn't interested, and she said Mixon questioned why she'd rather go home with the man who was with her, a man she said Mixon described with a homosexual slur.

Molitor said her friends used a racial slur against Mixon during the incident, but said she never did.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account