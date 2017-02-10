Dolan: Jackson can finish contract, decide on Carmelo trade

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony looks on during a break in an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. Phil Jackson may be trying to trade Anthony because he's given up trying to change him. That seemed to be the conclusion when the Knicks president of basketball operations broke his Twitter silence with a tweet that was another dig at the star forward. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- James Dolan says he won't fire Phil Jackson or stand in the way if the Knicks president wants to trade Carmelo Anthony.

Dolan said Friday during an ESPN Radio interview that Jackson will be allowed to finish the remaining 2 1/2 years on his five-year contract if he chooses. Either side can opt out of the deal after this season, but Dolan says he won't.

The Madison Square Garden chairman says the 71-year-old Jackson deserves more time to improve the team, which has missed the playoffs the previous two years and entered its game against Denver with a 22-32 record. Dolan says he promised Jackson full autonomy when he hired him and plans to honor his commitment to stay out of the way.

That includes with Anthony, whom Jackson has been critical of this season. Dolan wouldn't say if he hoped the Knicks would keep Anthony because "that's meddling with Phil. That's telling him how to do his job and I'm not going to do it."