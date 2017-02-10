Blackhawks finally solve Jets, 5-2

Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov, Duncan Keith, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin scored for the Hawks and Corey Crawford made 28 saves as the Blackhawks beat host Winnipeg 5-2 on Friday.
It was the Hawks' first victory of the season over the Jets in their fifth and final meeting.
TV: WGN
Radio: WGN 720-AM
The skinny: The Oilers have hit a bit of a rough patch since the all-star break, losing three of four. They have scored just 1 goal in the last three games yet won 1-0 in a shootout over Montreal on Sunday. Edmonton has not played since that victory. … Connor McDavid is tied with Sidney Crosby for the league lead with 60 points. … Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 20 goals. … Watch for Scott Darling to start in net for the Blackhawks. ... The Hawks' bye week begins after this game.
Next: Edmonton Oilers at United Center, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
-- John Dietz
Kane scored on one-timer off pass from Artemi Panarin at 15:37 of the first period. Kane now has the most goals (269) by an American-born player in Blackhawks history, passing Tony Amonte.
Anisimov scored his 19th goal of the season when he wristed home a rebound of an Artemi Panarin blast at 12:16 of the second period.
Four of the game's 7 goals came in the final three minutes.
Keith's goal came with 2:59 left in the game to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead, Hossa scored into an empty net to make it 4-1, and after Adam Lowry made it 4-2 with 71 seconds on the clock, Artemi Panarin added a late empty-netter.
Keith, who had 1 goal in his first 43 games, has scored four times in the last 13.