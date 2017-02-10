Blackhawks finally solve Jets, 5-2

Patrick Kane celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first Friday in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Kane, Artem Anisimov, Duncan Keith, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin all scored for the Hawks and Corey Crawford made 28 saves as the Blackhawks beat host Winnipeg 5-2 on Friday Associated Press

Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov, Duncan Keith, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin scored for the Hawks and Corey Crawford made 28 saves as the Blackhawks beat host Winnipeg 5-2 on Friday.

It was the Hawks' first victory of the season over the Jets in their fifth and final meeting.

Kane scored on one-timer off pass from Artemi Panarin at 15:37 of the first period. Kane now has the most goals (269) by an American-born player in Blackhawks history, passing Tony Amonte.

Anisimov scored his 19th goal of the season when he wristed home a rebound of an Artemi Panarin blast at 12:16 of the second period.

Four of the game's 7 goals came in the final three minutes.

Keith's goal came with 2:59 left in the game to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead, Hossa scored into an empty net to make it 4-1, and after Adam Lowry made it 4-2 with 71 seconds on the clock, Artemi Panarin added a late empty-netter.

Keith, who had 1 goal in his first 43 games, has scored four times in the last 13.