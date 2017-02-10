2nd Battle of Atlanta? Giant Civil War painting on the move

In this Dec 16, 1939 photo, Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Olivia DeHaviland and George Simons visit Cyclorama, a colossal panoramic painting depicting the Battle of Atlanta from the American Civil War, during the Gone with the Wind premiere, in Atlanta. The painting will soon be moved from the building where it has been displayed for nearly a century. Historians said moving the 6-ton Cyclorama from Grant Park to the Atlanta History Center across town marks a major milestone in its restoration. The move is to begin Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2015, file photo, visitors view the Atlanta Cyclorama, the colossal Civil War painting in Atlanta. The painting depicting the Battle of Atlanta from the American Civil War will soon be moved from the building where it has been displayed for nearly a century. Historians said moving the 6-ton Cyclorama, one of the nation's largest paintings, from Grant Park to the Atlanta History Center across town marks a major milestone in its restoration. The move is to begin Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Associated Press

The crane that will lift a panoramic painting depicting the Battle of Atlanta from the Civil War is seen at Grant Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Moving the 6-ton Cyclorama - one of the world's largest paintings - from the park to the Atlanta History Center across town marks a major milestone in its restoration, historians said. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- The colossal task of moving a huge panoramic painting of the Battle of Atlanta is entering a second day as crews with a crane get set to hoist the depiction of a key Civil War clash through the roof of one building for a ride to a new home.

Historians are hailing the move as a milestone for the Cyclorama - one of the world's largest paintings at a football field in length. It's being trucked from the city's Grant Park to the Atlanta History Center.

The painting vividly depicts charging soldiers, rearing horses, battle flags and broken bodies. Painted in the 1880s, it's one of only two such panoramas with the other at Gettysburg.