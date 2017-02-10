Breaking News Bar
 
Official: Flynn not 'certain' on sanctions talk with Russia

By JULIE PACE and VIVIAN SALAMA
WASHINGTON -- A Trump administration official says national security adviser Michael Flynn "can't be certain" that sanctions did not come up in his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

The official says Flynn has "no recollection" of discussing the sanctions, but left open the prospect that the issue did come up when he spoke with Sergey Kislyak during the transition.

Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, previously denied that Flynn discussed sanctions with Kislyak. On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the matter had come up in the conversations, citing nine anonymous current and former U.S. officials.

A second administration official says Pence was relying on information from Flynn when he denied sanctions were raised.

Both officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

