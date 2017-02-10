Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/10/2017 8:17 AM

Amtrak train stalled 5 hours in Bronx; wire problem blamed

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Passengers aboard a Boston-bound Amtrak train say they were stuck in the Bronx overnight for about five hours without heat.

The passengers took to Twitter on Friday morning with complaints about being cold and uninformed. Passengers said they were in some unknown part of the Bronx.

Amtrak tweeted its apologies while the train was stalled and responded to complaints by telling passengers to call the railroad's customer relations department.

The railroad said in a statement Friday morning that there'd been a problem with overhead electrical wires. It says crews restored power to the train at 7:10 a.m. and the train, which started in Washington, "was on the move around 7:30 a.m. Friday."

