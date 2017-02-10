Truck hauling vegetable oil catches fire on Indiana highway

ROSELAWN, Ind. -- A semitrailer hauling cereal and vegetable oil caught fire and burned on Interstate 65 near Roselawn in northwestern Indiana, closing the highway for more than seven hours.

State police say northbound traffic Friday morning was backed-up more than 10 miles.

The 63-year-old driver had stopped along the I-65 shoulder about 4 a.m. because the truck had a flat and its brakes had caught fire.

The driver was unable to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher. The vegetable oil in the rig's trailer kept reigniting and needed to be put out multiple times.

No injuries were reported.