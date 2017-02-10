Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 2/10/2017 5:28 PM

Family: Minneapolis man shot by Amtrak officer is paralyzed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Relatives of a Minneapolis man shot in Chicago by an Amtrak police officer say he is paralyzed and clinging to life.

Chad Robertson's sister, Nina Robertson, said Friday the 25-year-old father of two has a bullet lodged near his spine and has been in and out of consciousness.

Robertson was shot late Wednesday by one of two Amtrak officers patrolling outside Union Station.

Nina Robertson said officers confronted her brother and his friends and said they had received complaints that Robertson's friend was smoking marijuana. She says her brother panicked and ran when an officer opened fire.

Amtrak said in a statement Friday that Chicago police and the Cook County state's attorney's office are investigating the shooting.

Amtrak says the officers involved in the incident are on administrative assignment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account