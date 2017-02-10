Romance or abuse? 'Fifty Shades Darker' blurs the line

Christian Grey abusively controls Dakota Johnson in "Fifty Shades Darker." Viewers of the film, which opens Friday, should not be lulled into believing his behavior is a form of love, writes a clinical nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Editor’s note: Sarah Katula is a clinical nurse specialist in psychiatry at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. She has worked extensively with issues involving intimate partner violence and the empowerment of women and girls. She is a professor in the nursing department at Elmhurst College.

The buzz surrounding the "Fifty Shades Darker" movie, which opens Friday, underscores how controlling, abusive behavior can be viewed as seductive when it's mingled with money, fame, power and unauthentic acts of love.

In fact, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy showcases a relationship between a business magnate and a young woman. Christian Grey becomes obsessed with Anastasia Steele, tracks her whereabouts, buys her place of employment, dictates who she can spend time with and even controls her food intake.

In addition to these textbook signs of controlling abuse, he introduces Anastasia to bondage, dominance/submission and sadism/masochism, during which she is also controlled and coerced.

My concern with this film is that it romanticizes money, power and abusive behaviors. Women and teenagers may romanticize this film thinking that this type of relationship is a form of love instead of abuse.

Stories of this nature appeal to the archetype in many women who fantasize about taming a powerful/dark/bad man and turning him into a loving and adoring partner. This is similar to the childhood tale of "Beauty and the Beast." If the woman is pretty enough, kind enough and good enough, she can change the beast (or abuser) into a prince and good partner.

Viewers should remember that healthy relationships entail both partners feeling supported, valued and connected. Equal partnerships show kindness, consideration and attunement to each other's needs.

That being said, for those who understand that this movie is mere fantasy and not a depiction of a solid, supportive relationship, then go enjoy yourselves. But I would advise viewers to watch with a discerning eye.

If Christian's controlling nature and stalking behaviors feels familiar, you are not alone. Because one in four women are abused at some point in their lifetime, it is plausible that this film will trigger an emotional response that may need further attention.