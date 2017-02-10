Dawn Patrol: Axelrod knocks Clinton, Trump at Aurora University

Axelrod knocks Clinton and Trump at Aurora University appearance

Donald Trump's ability to be authentic and a showman simultaneously is what won him the presidency. Hillary Clinton's inability to demonstrate either of those qualities is why she lost. That analysis came from David Axelrod, one of the chief architects of Barack Obama's political rise, on Thursday night at Aurora University. Full story.

Body found in Lake in the Hills identified

The body found Monday evening off Route 31 in Lake in the Hills has been identified as a missing Chicago man suffering from memory loss, the McHenry County coroner's office said Thursday. Lawrence "Larry" Johnson, 69, was considered a missing and endangered person by police. Full story.

Bolingbrook man sentenced to 15 years for Lombard robbery

A 20-year-old Bolingbrook man is headed to prison for the armed robbery of a PlayStation video game system in Lombard. Jason Taylor, of the 1400 block of Breezeway, pleaded guilty to armed robbery Thursday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by DuPage Judge Daniel Guerin. Full story.

Missing South Elgin teen found dead

A 19-year-old from South Elgin who was reported missing has been found dead, and police do not suspect foul play. Stephanie Frederick left her South Elgin house on Haverhill Lane around midnight Wednesday. Full story.

A Lake County couple are facing felony charges alleging they neglected to give their 11-year-old son necessary medication after he received a heart transplant four years ago, leading to his death last year, authorities said. Full story.

Quilt of Valor shows gratitude for Naperville's Pradel

Mayor Emeritus George Pradel became the 14th veteran recognized by the Rotary Club of Naperville with a Quilt of Valor. Full story.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer, 2005 Alex Kube was named an honorary co-captain of the Daily Herald All-Area Team/Fox Valley after his senior season at Cary-Grove.

Former Cary-Grove and Northern Illinois star Alex Kube tackled life and football with passion. His sudden death Wednesday stunned those who knew him. Kube, 29, died at 11:50 p.m. at Mercy Health in Rockford. Full story.

The Knicks appear ready to trade Carmelo Anthony. Should the Bulls try to land him? - Associated Press

With increasing evidence that New York Knicks President Phil Jackson would like to trade Carmelo Anthony, should the Bulls get involved and try to create a small-window Big Three of Dwyane Wade, Anthony, Jimmy Butler? If a trade is possible, would the new lineup even be a winning proposition for the Bulls? Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.