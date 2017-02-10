Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 2/10/2017 3:56 PM

U-46 schools join No One Eats Alone Day to end social isolation

  • "I think it's great to get to meet other kids that you normally would not sit with," said Julia Bonar, 10, a student at Hilltop Elementary School in Elgin. Students at four Elgin Area School District U-46 elementary schools were among more than 1,400 schools nationwide that participated Friday in national No One Eats Alone Day.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A large No One Eats Alone Day sign welcomes students Friday to the cafeteria at Hilltop Elementary School in Elgin. The initiative's goal is encouraging interaction among students to eliminate social isolation.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Hilltop Elementary School student Aragon Olszewski, 10, eats his lunch Friday with other students. Laurel Hill, Lowrie and Washington elementary schools were among more than 1,400 schools nationwide participating Friday in the national No One Eats Alone Day promoting inclusion and acceptance.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

School cafeteria lunches can be fun times with friends or lonely and stressful for some students who struggle with socializing.

In an effort to promote inclusion and acceptance, students at four Elgin Area School District U-46 elementary schools led a lunchtime initiative reaching out to their peers. They are among more than 1,400 schools nationwide that participated Friday in No One Eats Alone Day.

"This day is about bringing awareness," said Hilltop Elementary Principal Kyle VonSchnase, adding the initiative aligns with his school's Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program.

VonSchnase said student leaders in fourth through sixth grades were "actively going around trying to include others who they feel are isolated."

"It's important for our students to befriend others," he said. "Our goal is to create a culture that is safe, respectful and responsible."

This year, the school also is implementing a new Second Steps program for students' social and emotional growth. Students are taught how to make friends, solving problems such as peer exclusion, inviting friends to play, learning to play fairly, and seeking helps from others among other topics.

"It's really building the skill set for students to be able to interact appropriately," VonSchnase said. "We've seen a reduction in physical aggression. We've seen students become more reflective (about their behavior).

"We give them the skills for problem-solving. We use it kind of as a restorative practice. When we have levels of understanding, it helps you to be able to deal with a situation next time. It's going to change the culture."

Teachers at Washington Elementary School in Elgin tied the initiative to their social and emotional curriculum for fourth- through sixth-graders. The students watched a video about breaking down the walls of social isolation.

"The lessons will not end on Friday," Washington Principal Lori Brandes said. "We will carry the message of togetherness forward into the rest of the year."

