Lake Barrington gave $143,598 to outgoing village administrator

The village of Lake Barrington in a separation agreement gave outgoing Village Administrator Christopher Martin $143,598 that they did not have to give him after he resigned last month.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Herald under the Freedom of Information Act, Martin received the money on or around Thursday when he signed the document.

Under the 2004 employment agreement Martin and the village board agreed to, Martin is required to receive money from the village only if he is terminated. But the separation package the board agreed to was exactly the same as the one called for if he were fired.

Martin is receiving six months' base salary as well as compensation for all unused sick and vacation days. That all added up to $143,598, of which $55,327 was deducted for employee contributions to Social Security, Medicare, and state and federal taxes.

According to statements in the separation agreement, the village and Martin both said that Martin resigned to pursue other opportunities. The separation agreement includes a non-disparagement clause, in which both parties agree not to say anything negative about each other.

Village President Kevin Richardson said Friday that Martin's separation was an amicable one.

"As a result, and given his years of fine service to the village as a valued employee, the board felt it appropriate to provide a separation package similar to that which was anticipated in his original employment agreement," Richardson said in a text message.

The Daily Herald has not been able to reach Martin for comment since his resignation was announced Jan. 11.

When Martin started as village administrator in December 2004 he was earning a yearly salary of $88,000. His most recent salary was $138,983, which is 42.5 percent of the village's total budgeted staff payroll of $327,000.

On Tuesday, the village board unanimously approved a contract with consultant William R. "Bill" Balling to serve as temporary village administrator until the board can find a replacement. In addition to being the day-to-day decision-maker, Balling, Buffalo Grove's village manager for 29 years, will also conduct a management review of the village. The Daily Herald has not yet received a copy of Balling's contract.

Richardson said Tuesday he didn't know when the board would begin the search process for Martin's replacement but said it would likely be in a couple of months.