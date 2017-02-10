Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/10/2017 8:31 PM

Night to Shine rolls out red carpet in Grayslake

  • Mike Peters is wheeled down the red carpet by fellow Libertyville resident Sarah Olvera on Friday during the Night to Shine in Grayslake

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Pete Ryback of Gurnee has his shoes shined by Nathan Wysocki of Mundelein on Friday during the Night to Shine at the Chapel church in Grayslake.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Marie Caplis of Green Oaks is escorted out of a limo by Katy Luke of Libertyville on Friday after arriving at the Night to Shine in Grayslake.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Julianna Rosales, 15, of Hawthorn Woods has her makeup done for the Night to Shine.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Huge smiles graced the faces of guests walking down a red carpet for a Night to Shine.

The event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation gave special needs guests 14 and older a chance to experience prom and all it has to offer. More 80 guests and their families attended, and more than 300 volunteers helped put on the event.

The Chapel in Grayslake served as one of more than 350 churches nationwide that hosted a Night to Shine.

"We have heard from parents and guests alike that this make them feel so validated, so wanted, so valuable that all of the efforts that have gone into the making of this event are worth it," said event coordinator Kristen Schmieg.

Before entering the church the guests visited stations that for makeup, shoe shinning, limousine rides and boutonnieres and corsages.

Once inside they were treated a full dinner, dancing and a chance for every guest to be crowned kind or queen of the prom.

For more information about A Night to Shine, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.

